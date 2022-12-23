Great Lakes Concerts Christmas Special with Jody Knol

Sat Dec. 24 at Noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The Lansing Symphony and MSU Choral Ensembles lead off a Great Lakes Concerts Christmas special performing Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Also, from an Ann Arbor concert, Voces8 will sing Christmas pieces by Byrd, Schutz and Praetorius; and the Brass Band of Battle Creek plays the Ukrainian Carol of the Bells and A Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson.

