Great Lakes Concerts Christmas Special with Jody Knol

Holiday Specials | December 2022
Published December 23, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST
Sat Dec. 24 at Noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | The Lansing Symphony and MSU Choral Ensembles lead off a Great Lakes Concerts Christmas special performing Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Also, from an Ann Arbor concert, Voces8 will sing Christmas pieces by Byrd, Schutz and Praetorius; and the Brass Band of Battle Creek plays the Ukrainian Carol of the Bells and A Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson.

