Sun Dec. 25 at 8PM on WKAR World 23.2 & STREAMING | Journey to Lapland, where tales of Santa Claus mingle with hearty wildlife and stunning landscapes.

Get an intimate look into life in Lapland, fabled land of Santa Claus and actual home of tenacious wildlife such reindeer, great gray owls, wolverines, eagles, wolves, musk oxen, brown bears and more.