Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Your Health : A Sacred Matter

Published December 23, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST
Sun Dec. 25 at 10PM on WKAR World 23.2 |Explore how religion, spirituality and health care interrelate.

The program weaves together compelling individual stories from doctors, patients, nurses, chaplains and caregivers who speak to the benefits of incorporating a patient's spirituality as part of a whole-patient/whole-person model of care. The two-hour documentary examines how the medical profession is not only looking to the origins of medicine in order to move forward, by re-integrating religiously based tenets into the healing process, but also responding to contemporary research findings that support earlier accepted wisdom. The film's interviewees provide a representative sampling of the leading medical schools, teaching hospitals and research centers across the nation recognized for their work in this field.

