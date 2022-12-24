Hanukkah Lights 2022

Mon Dec. 26 at 6PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years.

Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

WKAR RADIO

