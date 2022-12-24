© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

Hanukkah Lights 2022

WKAR Public Media
Published December 24, 2022
Carsten Koall
/
Getty Images
Our annual Hanukkah Lights celebrates stories of the season.

Mon Dec. 26 at 6PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years.

Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

