Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR
Hanukkah Lights 2022
Mon Dec. 26 at 6PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years.
Mon Dec. 26 at 6PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories from the last 30 years.
Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.
WKAR RADIO
The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.