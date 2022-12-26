© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Alzheimer's : What You Can Do

WKAR Public Media
Published December 26, 2022
PBS
PBS

Mon Dec. 26 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING |Delves into the research that shows how our social interactions, diet, exercise, stress levels, and other daily health habits have dramatic effects on our cognitive abilities as we age.

With scientific data and personal stories about holiastic treatment approaches, the film explores the discoveries that are changing the medical profession's view of dementia.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

