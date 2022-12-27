An Act of Worship | POV

Wed Dec. 28 at 8:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Dive down this counter-narrative and collective memory of the past 30 years of Muslim life in America by exploring pivotal moments in U.S. history and the impact of anti-Muslim rhetoric and policy on young Muslims who came of age after 9/11.

In An Act of Worship, Muslim-Americans recount the past 30 years of pivotal moments in U.S. history and policy from their own perspective. Weaving together observational footage of activists who came of age after 9/11, community-sourced home videos and evocative recollections from individuals impacted by incidents of Islamophobia, the film opens a window into their world through collective memory.