Tue Dec. 27 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover a public school serving newly arrived refugees, immigrants and survivors of war.

DAY ONE profiles a unique public school in St. Louis, Mo., that serves newly arrived refugees, immigrants and survivors of war. The Nahed Chapman New American Academy (NCNAA) educates high school students with PTSD, interrupted schooling and limited English, preparing them to enter the mainstream public school system. The documentary follows NCNAA students as they learn, grow, forge friendships and achieve academic success with the support of their compassionate teachers and advocates.