Spiritual Audacity: The Abraham Joshua Heschel Story

Thu Dec. 29 at 9PM on WKAR World 23.2 | Heschel is widely considered to be one of the greatest American religious figures of the last century -- a rabbi, theologian, social activist and mystic admired by Christians as well as Jews.

The chronicles of Heschel's life and legacy, offering an engaging profile of one of the 20th century's most prominent Jewish theologians and philosophers. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. called Heschel a "great prophet" and their social justice views aligned; noted theologian Reinhold Niebuhr also spoke of his friend Heschel as "an authoritative voice not only in the Jewish community but in the religious life of America."