APAC, a revolutionary Brazilian prison system, focuses on recovery instead of punishment.

Explore the unique method behind this system, now present in 23 countries across four continents. Observing the daily lives of the “recuperandos” (recovering inmates) who live and work there, we see firsthand why—as one inmate puts it—“no one escapes from love."