WKAR StayTuned Update

Unguarded

Published December 27, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
Wed Dec. 28 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | APAC, a revolutionary Brazilian prison system, focuses on recovery instead of punishment.

Explore the unique method behind this system, now present in 23 countries across four continents. Observing the daily lives of the “recuperandos” (recovering inmates) who live and work there, we see firsthand why—as one inmate puts it—“no one escapes from love."

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

