© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan. 1

WKAR Public Media
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
Downton Abbey S6
Courtesy of Nick Briggs/Carnival Film & Television Limited 2015 for MASTERPIECE
/
PBS

Sun Jan. 1 at 1PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join for the beginning of Season 4 of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

1:00PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part One

This season of DOWNTON ABBEY finds aristocrats coping with last season's shocking finale. Change is in the air as three generations of the Crawley family have conflicting interests in the estate. Six months after Matthew's death, family and servants try to cure Mary and Isobel of their deep depression. Meanwhile, O'Brien causes a final crisis.

3:25PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Two

The fates of several characters converge at a glittering house party. Gregson impresses Robert, and Anna faces trouble.

4:35PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Three

Love is in the air at Downton Abbey, and darker emotions too, as Mary, Edith, Tom and Anna each struggle with a dilemma.

5:45PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Four

Can Bates learn what's troubling Anna? Meanwhile, Thomas installs a new ally and Alfred takes up cooking.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update downton abbeymarathon
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE