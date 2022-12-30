Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan. 1

Sun Jan. 1 at 1PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join for the beginning of Season 4 of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

1:00PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part One

This season of DOWNTON ABBEY finds aristocrats coping with last season's shocking finale. Change is in the air as three generations of the Crawley family have conflicting interests in the estate. Six months after Matthew's death, family and servants try to cure Mary and Isobel of their deep depression. Meanwhile, O'Brien causes a final crisis.

3:25PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Two

The fates of several characters converge at a glittering house party. Gregson impresses Robert, and Anna faces trouble.

4:35PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Three

Love is in the air at Downton Abbey, and darker emotions too, as Mary, Edith, Tom and Anna each struggle with a dilemma.

5:45PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Four

Can Bates learn what's troubling Anna? Meanwhile, Thomas installs a new ally and Alfred takes up cooking.