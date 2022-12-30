© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Harmony | Craft in America

WKAR Public Media
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
thcNnKV-asset-mezzanine-16x9-QtB03iV.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Dec. 30 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Bridging the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments.

Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Craft in America
Support award-winning journalism with a contribution of $100 before December 31st. That's $1 for every year WKAR has been on the air! Donate today and help keep mid-Michigan well informed in 2023.
DONATE