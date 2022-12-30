Harmony | Craft in America

Fri Dec. 30 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Bridging the art forms of music and craft, celebrating the joy of music and the creation of handcrafted instruments.

Featuring accordion maker Marc Savoy and the Savoy family, bow maker Susan Lipkins, luthier Doug Naselroad and the Appalachian Artisan Center Culture of Recovery Program, and artist Richard Jolley, whose monumental glass and steel sculpture inspired a violin concerto.