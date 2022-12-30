United In Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

Sat Dec. 31 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New Year's Eve broadcasts that were filmed at historic Mount Vernon and Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

This episode of United in Song will feature multiple regions of the United States, filmed in Boise, Idaho, Marietta, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, Los Angeles, California, and New York City, and Washington D.C. As we ring in the New Year, we celebrate the extraordinary cultural diversity of our country - from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass, and beyond. This special performance will also reflect on what brings us together as Americans, as we unite through the arts.