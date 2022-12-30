© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Candles and snow
Holiday Specials | December 2022
Celebrate the season with these specials from WKAR

United In Song 2022: Ringing in the New Year Together

WKAR Public Media
Published December 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST
Sat Dec. 31 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | New Year's Eve broadcasts that were filmed at historic Mount Vernon and Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

This episode of United in Song will feature multiple regions of the United States, filmed in Boise, Idaho, Marietta, Ohio, Atlanta, Georgia, Los Angeles, California, and New York City, and Washington D.C. As we ring in the New Year, we celebrate the extraordinary cultural diversity of our country - from folk and rock to opera, country to hip hop, Broadway to bluegrass, and beyond. This special performance will also reflect on what brings us together as Americans, as we unite through the arts.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

