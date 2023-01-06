© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
All Creatures Great and Small | Season 3 Premiere

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST
Masterpiece
Masterpiece

Sun Jan. 8 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Dreams do come true! Get ready to return to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales.

Wedding bells chime and animal ailments abound. Season 3 begins in spring 1939 as James and Helen prepare to walk down the aisle. Should their wedding go off without a hitch—and what are the chances of that?—James will have a new wife and a new stake in the business to think of. The pressure is on, and while his scheme to participate in the government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the veterinary practice, it could put James on the outs with local farmers.

This season premiere is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

