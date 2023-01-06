Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 8

Sun Jan. 8 at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Conclude Season 4 and begin Season 5 on the fifth day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:30AM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Five

Rose's surprise party for Robert risks scandal. Mary meets an old suitor, and Edith gets troubling news.

12:45PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Six

When Robert and Thomas make a sudden trip, everyone's life becomes more complicated. Mary and Blake come together over pigs. An unwelcome visitor appears.

1:55PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Seven

Robert and Thomas return from America. Bates disappears for a day, Edith prepares to go abroad, suitors flock to Mary and Rose makes her move.

3:40PM

Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Eight

Lady Rose meets the Prince of Wales and faces a dilemma. Trouble also plagues Cora's mother, her brother, Edith and almost everyone else at Downton Abbey.

5:35PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode One

Season 5 of the international hit finds the Crawley family and the staff struggling with responsibilities and choices as they adjust to life in the Roaring Twenties. A working-class prime minister is elected and old attitudes start to change. Robert is snubbed by the village. Baxter tells all, and Edith plays with fire.

6:55PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Two

Rose hits on a strategy to get a radio in the house. Sarah tutors Daisy. An art historian arrives. Anna makes a difficult purchase.