WKAR StayTuned Update

Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 8

WKAR Public Media
Published January 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST
Downton Abbey Season 5.jpg
Nick Briggs
/
Masterpiece
Downton Abbey Season 5 on MASTERPIECE on PBS Shown from left to right: Hugh Bonneville as Lord Grantham and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora, Countess of Grantham

Sun Jan. 8 at 11:30AM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Conclude Season 4 and begin Season 5 on the fifth day of the Downton Abbey Marathon.

11:30AM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Five
Rose's surprise party for Robert risks scandal. Mary meets an old suitor, and Edith gets troubling news.

12:45PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Six
When Robert and Thomas make a sudden trip, everyone's life becomes more complicated. Mary and Blake come together over pigs. An unwelcome visitor appears.

1:55PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Seven
Robert and Thomas return from America. Bates disappears for a day, Edith prepares to go abroad, suitors flock to Mary and Rose makes her move.

3:40PM
Downton Abbey Season 4 On Masterpiece: Part Eight
Lady Rose meets the Prince of Wales and faces a dilemma. Trouble also plagues Cora's mother, her brother, Edith and almost everyone else at Downton Abbey.

5:35PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode One
Season 5 of the international hit finds the Crawley family and the staff struggling with responsibilities and choices as they adjust to life in the Roaring Twenties. A working-class prime minister is elected and old attitudes start to change. Robert is snubbed by the village. Baxter tells all, and Edith plays with fire.

6:55PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Two
Rose hits on a strategy to get a radio in the house. Sarah tutors Daisy. An art historian arrives. Anna makes a difficult purchase.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this special with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update downton abbeymarathon
