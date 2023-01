Sun Jan. 8 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Max and Oskar must solve a murder in the glamorous world of high fashion.

With the discovery of a young seamstress murdered in a luxury fashion house, Max and Oskar learn that the world of couture conceals sinister secrets. When two more similar victims are discovered, Max and Oskar doggedly pursue the few clues.