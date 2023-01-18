© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published January 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST
Fri Jan. 20 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING

From midtown Detroit, a Scandinavian feast for the ears during the next Detroit Symphony Orchestra Live Broadcasts. Finnish icon Jean Sibelius’ stirring Symphony No. 1 is paired with ‘Metacosmos,” a work by Icelandic composer Anna Thorvaldsdottir exploring the balance between the beauty found in nature and its inherent chaos. Plus, French cellist Edgar Moreau joins the DSO and maestro Tabita Berglund in the Sinfonia Concertante of Sergei Prokofiev.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

