WKAR StayTuned Update

Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 22

WKAR Public Media
Published January 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
DA642405.jpg
Nick Briggs
/
Masterpiece
MAGGIE SMITH as Violet, Dowager Countess of Grantham

Sun Jan. 22 at 12PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This week of the Downton Abbey Marathon includes the finale of Season 5 and start to Season 6.

12:00PM
Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Nine
After a shooting party at a castle in Northumberland, the Crawleys return to Downton for the Christmas holiday.

1:45PM
Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode One
Downton Abbey is threatened by extortion and downsizing; Mrs. Hughes poses a sensitive question; Daisy speaks out; Anna and Bates wait.

3:15PM
Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Two
Mary's past catches up with her when an unwelcome visitor delivers an ultimatum, and news about the running of Downton Hospital sets Violet on the warpath.

4:20PM
Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Three
Wedding dress drama takes a turn for the worse; hospital debate escalates; a volunteer helps Edith.

5:30PM
Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Four
Baxter has a new case to consider; Anna and Mary head to London; two past visitors arrive at Downton.

These episodes are available to watch live during their airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch these episodes NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

