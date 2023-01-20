Downton Abbey Marathon | Jan 22

Sun Jan. 22 at 12PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This week of the Downton Abbey Marathon includes the finale of Season 5 and start to Season 6.

12:00PM

Downton Abbey Season 5 On Masterpiece: Episode Nine

After a shooting party at a castle in Northumberland, the Crawleys return to Downton for the Christmas holiday.

1:45PM

Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode One

Downton Abbey is threatened by extortion and downsizing; Mrs. Hughes poses a sensitive question; Daisy speaks out; Anna and Bates wait.

3:15PM

Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Two

Mary's past catches up with her when an unwelcome visitor delivers an ultimatum, and news about the running of Downton Hospital sets Violet on the warpath.

4:20PM

Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Three

Wedding dress drama takes a turn for the worse; hospital debate escalates; a volunteer helps Edith.

5:30PM

Downton Abbey Season 6 On Masterpiece: Episode Four

Baxter has a new case to consider; Anna and Mary head to London; two past visitors arrive at Downton.

These episodes are available to watch live during their airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch these episodes NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

