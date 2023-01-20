© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
The God of Shadows Part 1 | Vienna Blood

Published January 20, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST
Sun Jan. 22 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Max and Oskar become convinced that the gruesome death of a disturbed veteran was not a suicide.

Max applies his neurological expertise to the case of a disturbed veteran who is convinced he is cursed. And when the captain is found dead in a particularly gruesome fashion, Max and Oskar are not convinced that it was suicide.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

