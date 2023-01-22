© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Long Way Long Way from Home | Finding Your Roots

January 22, 2023
Tue Jan. 24 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jamie Chung, Cyndi Lauper and Danny Trejo retrace the journeys of their immigrant ancestors.

Henry Louis Gates explores the family trees of pop icon Cyndi Lauper and actors Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo, introducing them to ancestors whose stories were forgotten when their families immigrated to the United States. Drawing on long-lost records from Italy, Korea, Mexico, and Switzerland, Gates helps his guests to re-imagine their families and connect to their vanished histories.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

