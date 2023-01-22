The Changing Same | POV Shorts

© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published January 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST
Tue Jan. 24 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A native Floridian runs a local marathon in Marianna, Fla., to commemorate the 1934 lynching of Claude Neal.

In the Florida Panhandle lies the provincial town of Marianna, Florida, where one native resident runs a particular marathon in hopes of lifting the veil of racial terror caused by the town’s buried history.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

