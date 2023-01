Thu Jan. 26| 7:30PM at UrbanBeat, Lansing Old Town

Featuring pianist Eric Zuber, a new artist faculty member in the College of Music at MSU. WKAR’s Jody Knol is the emcee for the evening.

