© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Beyond the Elements: Life | NOVA

WKAR Public Media
Published January 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST
YqY5CnQ-asset-mezzanine-16x9-cfvgJTX.jpg
NOVA
/
NOVA

Wed Jan. 25 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the fascinating chemistry that makes our world and everything in it—including us.

Without the chemistry of photosynthesis, ozone, and a molecule called Rubisco, none of us would be here. So how did we get so lucky? To find out, host David Pogue investigates the surprising molecules that allowed life on Earth to begin, and ultimately thrive.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update NOVA
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE