The God of Shadows Part 2 | Vienna Blood

Published January 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST
Sun Jan 29 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The hunt for the captain’s killer leads Max and Oskar to the opium dens of Vienna’s Chinatown.

Max and Oskar spend the night at the veteran soldiers' home where Steiner lived. Tracing the shadows of Captain Steiner's movements, leads to events that happened nearly ten years earlier in Peking.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

