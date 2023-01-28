The Foundation | Fight the Power : How Hip Hop Changed The World

Tue Jan. 31 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first hit in 1982.

Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first socially conscious hit The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1982. Featuring firsthand accounts from some of rap’s most integral players, FIGHT THE POWER: HOW HIP HOP CHANGED THE WORLD recounts the origins of this bold and revolutionary art form through the voices of those who were there at the beginning, creating an anthology of how hip hop became a cultural phenomenon against the backdrop of American history. Weaving together interconnected moments via intimate interviews and archival footage, the docuseries will explore how hip hop quickly created a provocative narrative of America.

“The hip hop community has, from the start, been doing what the rest of media is only now catching up to,” said Chuck D. “Long before any conglomerate realized it was time to wake up, hip hop had been speaking out and telling truths. Working with PBS and BBC is an opportunity to deliver these messages through new ways and help explain hip hop’s place in history and hopefully inspire us all to take it further.”

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.