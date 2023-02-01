DSO Live | February 2023

Fri Feb. 3 at 10:40AM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Music Director Laureate Leonard Slatkin returns to Orchestra Hall for a live broadcast.

The first half features unusual instrumentations by way of Igor Stravinsky’s Symphonies of Wind Instruments, followed by Bela Bartok’s evocative Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta. Then, pianist Garrick Ohlssonjoins the stage for the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, which, for its length and heft, could easily be counted among Brahm’s Symphonies.

The DSO Live is made possible thanks to WKAR’s partnership with WRCJ in Detroit.

