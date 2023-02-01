Episode 1 | Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Fri Feb. 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This four-hour series introduces a vibrant world at the heart of the Black experience.

Hour one explores how free Black people, in the North and South, built towns, established schools, held conventions - creating robust networks to address the political, economic, and social needs of the entire Black community.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.