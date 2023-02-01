© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

Episode 1 | Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

WKAR Public Media
Published February 1, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
Making Black America: Through the Grapevine
PBS

Fri Feb. 3 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This four-hour series introduces a vibrant world at the heart of the Black experience.

Hour one explores how free Black people, in the North and South, built towns, established schools, held conventions - creating robust networks to address the political, economic, and social needs of the entire Black community.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Black History Month 2023
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE