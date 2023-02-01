February 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Feb. 2 - Feb. 23 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen.

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Feb. 2

An hour celebrating golden age film composer Max Steiner. From the classic Arsenic and Old Lace, the beachgoers paradise of A Summer Place, to a film score which had an early concert-hall version played by the University of Michigan Concert Band in 1946: Four Wives.

Feb. 9

Just in time for Valentine’s Day an hour of love stories. From Mark Knopfler’s “storybook-story” score for The Princess Bride, to the classics like Nino Rota’s lilting music for Romeo and Juliet. We’ll save a rose just for you.

Feb. 16

We’ll hit the ol’ dusty trails this week with an hour of music from Westerns. The sweeping elegance of James Horner’s Legends of the Fall, Elmer Bernstein’s stirring The Magnificent Seven, and a young lad calling out for Victor Young’s Shane.

Feb. 23

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.