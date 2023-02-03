© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Lost and Found | Finding Your Roots

WKAR Public Media
Published February 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST
sikBgM3-asset-mezzanine-16x9-R3dHdW9.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Feb. 7 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates uses DNA to solve mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez.

Henry Louis Gates uses DNA detective work to solve family mysteries for actor Joe Manganiello and football star Tony Gonzalez— uncovering close relatives whose names they’ve never heard and compelling each man to rethink his own identity.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

WKAR StayTuned Update Finding Your Roots
