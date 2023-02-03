Outta the Muck | Independent Lens

Mon Feb. 6 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The people of Pahokee rise “outta the muck” to celebrate family history and big-time football.

Wade into the rich soil of Pahokee, Florida, a town on the banks of Lake Okeechobee. Beyond its football legacy, including sending over a dozen players to the NFL (like Anquan Boldin, Fred Taylor, and Rickey Jackson), the fiercely self-determined community tells their stories of Black achievement and resilience in the face of tragic storms and personal trauma.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.