WKAR StayTuned Update

State of the Union 2023 | PBS NewsHour & NPR

Published February 3, 2023
Tue Feb. 7 at 9PM on NewsTalk 102.3, WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress.

President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to a joint meeting of Congress on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023. NPR will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address and the anticipated Republican Party response.

NPR's live Special Coverage of the State of the Union Address and Republican response will be hosted by Ari Shapiro, with National Political Correspondents Mara Liasson and Don Gonyea, White House Correspondent Scott Detrow, Diplomatic Correspondent Michele Kelemen, Chief Economics Correspondent Scott Horsley, and Congressional Correspondent Deirdre Walsh.

WKAR coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address on February 7th, 2023 at 9PM EST will include streaming at wkar.org, in addition to broadcasts on WKAR-HD and NewsTalk AM870.

