Black History Month 2023
Episode 3 | Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

Published February 6, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST
Fri Feb. 10 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | To survive economic disaster, hour three shows how African Americans relied on informal economies, grassroots organizations and cultural innovations behind the color line to dismantle the oppressive realities of Jim Crow.

In hour 3, the Great Depression will devastate America’s economy and bring Black America to its knees. To survive, the Black community will use social networks to navigate the oppressive realities of Jim Crow. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores how social networks formed the cultural, economic and political foundation of the Civil Rights Movement which would transform America’s race relations.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Making Black America: Through the Grapevine
