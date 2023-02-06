© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Black History Month 2023
Episode 4 | Making Black America: Through the Grapevine

WKAR Public Media
Published February 6, 2023
Fri Feb 10 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Despite the gains of legal desegregation, hour four reveals how Black political and cultural movements - from Black Power to Black Twitter - provide a safe space to debate, organize and celebrate.

Despite the gains of legal desegregation, hour four reveals a fervent desire for Black spaces and institutions that provide a safe place to debate, organize and celebrate. Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores how Black cultural and political movements - from Black Power to Black Twitter - embraced a radical consciousness that championed a new generation.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

