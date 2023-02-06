Evening with Leon Panetta

Mon Feb. 6 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Former CIA Director Leon E. Panetta speaks candidly about his life in politics.

Leon E. Panetta has served in several key government positions, including Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense under President Barak Obama, White House Chief of Staff for President Bill Clinton, and, as a United States congressman. Panetta sits down with former Michigan governor and MSU alumni Jim Blanchard for an engaging conversation as part of the Jim Blanchard Public Service Forum, a discussion series created to allow the community to hear and learn from national and international leaders, diplomats, and writers.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.