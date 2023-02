Wed Feb. 8 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs. They are the most widespread carnivores on the planet.

Travel the globe to meet the many species of the wild dog family, from the formidable Arctic wolf to the talkative Dhole, from the tiny Fennec fox to the long-legged Maned wolf.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.