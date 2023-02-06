Star Chasers of Senegal | NOVA

Wed Feb 8 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A visionary scientist investigates the deep history of astronomy in West Africa.

A NASA spacecraft named Lucy blasts off from Cape Canaveral on a mission to the Trojans, a group of asteroids over 400 million miles from Earth thought to hold important clues about the origins of our solar system. Just hours before, in Senegal, West Africa, a team of scientists sets out to capture extraordinarily precise observations vital to the success of the Lucy mission.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.