© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Death Is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2 | Vienna Blood

WKAR Public Media
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST
pt5CQ0f-asset-mezzanine-16x9-T8vsp6T.jpg
Masterpiece
/
Masterpiece

Sun Feb. 12 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The search for the killer of a screen star leads Max and Oskar into a web of political intrigue.

Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain unclear and her missing handbag still can't be found. An attack on another actor turns the spotlight of Max and Oskar's investigation onto Ida Rego's poisoner. They now search in the direction of men obsessed with Ida's rival, Arianna Amsel.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Vienna Blood
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE