Death Is Now a Welcome Guest Part 2 | Vienna Blood

Sun Feb. 12 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The search for the killer of a screen star leads Max and Oskar into a web of political intrigue.

Some aspects of Ida's complicated life remain unclear and her missing handbag still can't be found. An attack on another actor turns the spotlight of Max and Oskar's investigation onto Ida Rego's poisoner. They now search in the direction of men obsessed with Ida's rival, Arianna Amsel.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch this episode NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.