© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

Sharing Every Voice

WKAR Public Media
Published February 8, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST
MaryEllen-MLK.png
WKAR-MSU
/
Interview with Ms. Mary Ellen Norwood-Ford, Witness #43 to MLK assassination

Mon Feb. 13 at 9:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | WKAR celebrates Black History Month with stories from our local community.

Enjoy a half-hour special showcasing voices from the community featuring Witness 43 to MLK Assassination, Black Infant Mortality: The Societal Impact, and the spoken word of hip-hop artist Mama Sol.

Hard to Swallow
Hip-hop artist and Flint Michigan native Mama Sol performs her spoken-word piece Hard to Swallow. Through her rhymes and poetry, she brings awareness to the 2014 Flint Water Crisis. Today, her message still resonates, since many residents are still experiencing the financial, mental, and physical health repercussions from the fallout.

Twice as Likely: Black Infant Mortality Rates in the U.S
In the United States, Black infants are twice as likely as White infants to die before their first birthday: For every 1,000 births in the U.S., the White infant mortality rate is 4.6 while the Black infant mortality rate is 10.8. Why? Studies show that longstanding, systemic inequities result in racial disparity in every facet of maternal and infant health. Dr. Renee Canady, CEO of Michigan Public Health Institution, shares her intimate experience of the painful loss of her newborn son.

Witness 43
Fifty-four years following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lansing resident Mary Ellen Norwood-Ford recounts that fateful day in history. Norwood-Ford worked at the hotel where Dr. King was murdered and was identified as Witness 43 in court documents related to the investigation. In a sit-down interview, she openly speaks with her niece, recalling her interaction with MLK, life under segregation, and her hopes for the future.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Black History Month 2023wkar specials
Donate $5/month or more, support award-winning journalism, AND enjoy digital access to The New York Times Cooking or The Athletic as our gift of thanks, along with WKAR Passport, for streaming your favorite PBS and WKAR TV programs on your own schedule. SIGN UP TODAY!
DONATE