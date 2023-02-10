Chosen | Finding Your Roots

Tue Feb. 14 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates traces the roots of David Duchovny and Richard Kind to Jewish communities in Europe.

Henry Louis Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe and the Middle East to the United States. Telling stories of triumph and tragedy, Gates reveals how his guest’s ancestors tested the limits of luck and familial love as they battled to escape oppression and build a better life for future generations.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.