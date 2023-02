Wed Feb 15 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the secrets to the canids’ survival and success in even the most extreme locations.

How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild? Discover the secrets to their success, from black-backed jackals that leap skywards to catch prey to agile gray foxes that climb high into the trees.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.