And Still I Rise | Finding Your Roots

Published February 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST
Tue Feb. 21 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING |Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected roots of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson.

Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the black experience—and challenge preconceptions of America’s past.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

