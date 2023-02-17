Culture Wars | Fight the Power : How Hip Hop Changed The World

Tue Feb. 21 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING|Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.

Experience the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment. Hip Hop continues to establish itself, reflecting the social reality faced by many African Americans in disadvantaged communities ravaged by drugs, gangs, and crime. Featuring artists Warren G, journalist Soren Baker, historian Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, and Leah Wright Rigeur.

