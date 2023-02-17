© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

Culture Wars | Fight the Power : How Hip Hop Changed The World

WKAR Public Media
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST
QcPyFP9-asset-mezzanine-16x9-csfXmZA.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Feb. 21 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING|Experience the 1990s and the unstoppable rise in the popularity of Hip Hop.

Experience the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment. Hip Hop continues to establish itself, reflecting the social reality faced by many African Americans in disadvantaged communities ravaged by drugs, gangs, and crime. Featuring artists Warren G, journalist Soren Baker, historian Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, and Leah Wright Rigeur.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the WorldBlack History Month 2023