Still Fighting | Fight the Power : How Hip Hop Changed The World

Tue Feb. 21 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.

Follow the evolution of Hip Hop as its artists turn into multimillionaires and successful entrepreneurs. As a cultural phenomenon, Hip Hop continues to change history and is adopted as the voice of protest around the world.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.