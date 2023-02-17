© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

Still Fighting | Fight the Power : How Hip Hop Changed The World

WKAR Public Media
Published February 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST
4Z3t3vr-asset-mezzanine-16x9-bbaUpU8.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Tue Feb. 21 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From successful artists to changing history, follow the global evolution of Hip Hop.

Follow the evolution of Hip Hop as its artists turn into multimillionaires and successful entrepreneurs. As a cultural phenomenon, Hip Hop continues to change history and is adopted as the voice of protest around the world.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the WorldBlack History Month 2023