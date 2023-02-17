© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

The Magic of Spirituals | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published February 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
Evkw5mz-asset-mezzanine-16x9-c2E7C4Y.jpg

Fri Feb. 24 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Glimpse behind the curtain at opera stars Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed 1990 concert.

Glimpse behind the curtain at opera legends Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s famed concert at Carnegie Hall on March 18, 1990, featuring performance clips and new interviews with opera star Angel Blue, Met Opera General Manager Peter Gelb and more.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Black History Month 2023Great Performances