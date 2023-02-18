Defending Wild Dogs | Nature Miniseries

Wed Feb. 22 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join the people going to extraordinary lengths to save wild canids around the world.

Join scientists and researchers across the globe as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs. See the groundbreaking discoveries that are crucial to saving this incredible animal family, such as the vets treating captive African wild dogs suffering from “broken heart syndrome.”

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.