Wed Feb. 22 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | See the latest stunning images and discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Join scientists as they use NASA’s brand new James Webb Space Telescope to peer deep in time to hunt for the first stars and galaxies in our universe, and try to detect the fingerprints of life in the atmospheres of distant exoplanets.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.