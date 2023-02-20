Just a Mortal Man : The Jerry Lawson Story

Fri Feb. 24 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer of the legendary group The Persuasions.

Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer of the legendary a cappella group The Persuasions, first discovered by Frank Zappa in the early '70s. During his 40-year tenure with the group, Jerry recorded 24 albums, toured internationally and sang alongside Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell, among others.

