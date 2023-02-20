© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Black History Month 2023

Just a Mortal Man : The Jerry Lawson Story

WKAR Public Media
Published February 20, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
oiBSN9Q-asset-mezzanine-16x9-rmOz0x3.jpg
PBS
/
PBS

Fri Feb. 24 at 10:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer of the legendary group The Persuasions.

Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer of the legendary a cappella group The Persuasions, first discovered by Frank Zappa in the early '70s. During his 40-year tenure with the group, Jerry recorded 24 albums, toured internationally and sang alongside Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell, among others.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch the special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

Tags
WKAR StayTuned Update Black History Month 2023Jerry Lawson