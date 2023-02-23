© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Black History Month 2023
WKAR Public Media
Published February 23, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST
Mon Feb. 27 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history.

Becoming Fredrick Douglass explores the inspiring story of how a man born into slavery transformed himself into one of the most prominent statesmen and influential voices for democracy in American history. Using his writings, images and words to follow his rise to prominence against all odds, the film is rooted in the singular truth of Douglass’s life: his insistence on controlling his own narrative and his lifelong determined pursuit of the right to freedom and complete equality for African Americans.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

