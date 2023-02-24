© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update
Black History Month 2023
Underground Railroad: The William Still Story

Published February 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST
Tue Feb. 28 at 10PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | This is the story of a man who risked his life shepherding runaway slaves to freedom.

Underground Railroad: The Williams Still Story is the story of a humble Philadelphia clerk who risked his life shepherding runaway slaves to freedom in the tumultuous years leading up to America’s Civil War. William Still was the director of a complex network of abolitionists, sympathizers and safe houses that stretched from Philadelphia to what is now Southern Ontario.

This special is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream. Watch the special NOW with WKAR Passport at video.wkar.org.

