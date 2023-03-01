© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

John Denver's Rocky Mountain High

WKAR Public Media
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST
Wed Mar. 1 at 8PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic title track from Denver’s 1972 album.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic title track from Denver’s 1972 album with a 1974 concert filmed at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater. The special features one of the world’s best-known and best-loved artists in his prime performing at this stunning outdoor venue.

This episode is available to watch live during its airdate on the WKAR Livestream.

WKAR StayTuned Update pledge drive
