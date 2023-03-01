March 2023 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Mar. 2 - Feb. 30 at 7PM on 90.5 FM & STREAMING |On this month's Michigan Matinee, enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen and prepare for the 95th Academy Awards by listening to samples from this year’s Best Score nominees!

Repeat broadcasts Sundays at 1PM

Mar. 2

Celebrating the 90th birthday of the legendary composer/ producer/human being, Quincy Jones with an hour of his film scores. Classics like In The Heat of the Night and The Color Purple, to lesser known gems like The Slender Thread and Banning. Join in as we celebrate Q.

Mar. 9

Ahead of the Oscars this Sunday, March 12th, sample all 5 of this year’s Best Score nominees: Volker Bertelmann’s All Quiet on the Western Front; Justin Hurwitz’s Babylon; Carter Burwell’s The Banshees of Inisherin; Son Lux’s Everything Everywhere All At Once; and The Fabelmans, which marks John Williams’ astonishing 53rd Oscar nomination. Plus, Jamie will make his selection to give you a leg up on winning your Oscar Pool.

Mar. 16

Who needs humans? This week, animal magnetism shines through in films with non-human lead characters from Nigel Westlake’s sheep-pig, Babe, to Euel Box’s 1974 work for the beloved Benji.

Mar. 23

An hour of classic Hollywood with an hour of music by Dmitri Tiompkin. Scores from the sentimental favorite It’s a Wonderful Life, the real-time suspense of High Noon, and Americana incarnate in his score to The Big Sky.

Mar. 30

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores

and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

WKAR RADIO

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.

